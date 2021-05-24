Home

Education

Personal Protective Equipment is vital: Kumar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 3, 2022 7:00 am
Education Minister, Premila Kumar.[File photo]

Heads of School have been advised to make sure that the school has sufficient Personal Protective Equipment before it opens in two days.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says PPE’s will not only be needed for the immediate future but during this new normal.

Kumar says with the increasing number of COVID cases, it is vital to have PPE’s and protocols for the safety of students and teachers alike.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to ensure that COVID-safe protocols are implemented, enforced, and is practiced by students and teachers. It should not be taken lightly. We cannot suddenly put our guard down and feel that we are in a safe environment. We need to practice COVID safe measures.”

The Education Minister says the collective effort is required to stop the further spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health will also continue to work with the Education Ministry to facilitate the safe opening of schools.

 

