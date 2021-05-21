Ministry warns against misleading information

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is urging Parents to disregard any unofficial comments or announcement regarding school re-opening.

There have been several posts circulating on social media concerning when schools will open.

Akbar says it’s unfortunate that some people are taking advantage of the current crisis and spreading false or misleading information.

She adds this will emotionally impact children who are already affected by the school closure.

Schools will re-open for face-to-face classes and classroom teaching when Fiji is once again COVID-contained.

The Ministry will continue to provide correct information to all teachers, students, and parents through the media.