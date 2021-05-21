Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|Ministry warns against misleading information|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|Pearl resort pulls out as quarantine facility|More police checkpoints erected|Teachers urged to prepare additional learning material|Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry warns against misleading information

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:14 pm
Education Minister Rosy Akbar

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is urging Parents to disregard any unofficial comments or announcement regarding school re-opening.

There have been several posts circulating on social media concerning when schools will open.

Akbar says it’s unfortunate that some people are taking advantage of the current crisis and spreading false or misleading information.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds this will emotionally impact children who are already affected by the school closure.

Schools will re-open for face-to-face classes and classroom teaching when Fiji is once again COVID-contained.

The Ministry will continue to provide correct information to all teachers, students, and parents through the media.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.