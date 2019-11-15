High Schools to offer Certificate level courses

Entry-level university courses will be introduced in 15 high schools later this year.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission while making a presentation before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence confirmed that discussions are underway on the matter.

Interim Director FHEC, Dr Nikhat Shameem says having Certificate level courses available in Years 12 and 13 will make it easier for students to transition to tertiary institutions.

“The entry point from High School to tertiary will become easier. So you can see being able to work in qualifications across the Pacific knowing that there are equivalent qualifications. This will make it easier for labour mobility.”

Dr Shameem also confirmed that 30 of the 69 higher education institutes locally are not registered with the Fiji Higher Education Commission.