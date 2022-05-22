Guideline to be developed for prefect selection: Kumar

[Source: Premila Kumar/ Twitter]

The Ministry of Education is planning to develop a guideline to assist in the selection of prefects in schools.

Education Minister Premila Kumar says with perfect induction underway in schools, a number of parents have questioned how prefects were chosen.

She says the Ministry never involved itself at this level as it is for the school to decide.

[Source: Premila Kumar/ Twitter]

However, she says the Ministry is now being questioned about this.

“Because the question is coming to us we are thinking of preparing a guideline to help in the selection of prefects and the disclosure to maintain transparency, conflict of interest must be disclosed.”



[Source: Premila Kumar/ Twitter]

She says they will come up with a policy at a later stage.

The Education Minister highlighted this during a talanoa session with the Suva Principals Association on Friday.