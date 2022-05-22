Guideline to be developed for prefect selection: Kumar

[Source: Premila Kumar/ Twitter]
The Ministry of Education is planning to develop a guideline to assist in the selection of prefects in schools.
Education Minister Premila Kumar says with perfect induction underway in schools, a number of parents have questioned how prefects were chosen.
She says the Ministry never involved itself at this level as it is for the school to decide.
However, she says the Ministry is now being questioned about this.
“Because the question is coming to us we are thinking of preparing a guideline to help in the selection of prefects and the disclosure to maintain transparency, conflict of interest must be disclosed.”
She says they will come up with a policy at a later stage.
The Education Minister highlighted this during a talanoa session with the Suva Principals Association on Friday.