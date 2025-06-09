Fixing education system is a work in progress says Radrodro

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has refused to accept that Fiji’s education system is failing.

Asked whether the stagnant Year 8 examination pass rate sitting at 69 percent signals a system breakdown, Radrodro said restoring the sector is a work in progress.

The Minister acknowledged the numerous challenges facing education, including ongoing teacher shortages driven by migration.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are trying to improve our standard of education and the provision of quality learning. As I said in my earlier statement in Parliament, some areas must be addressed, especially shortages in the primary school category. These are some of the issues we are working on.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro. [File Photo]

Radrodro says teachers continue to resign for better opportunities, even locally, and these trends are affecting students and learning outcomes.

He adds that the upcoming review of the Education Act will focus on ensuring quality education and keeping every eligible child in school.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.