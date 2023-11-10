Fiji's export education sector holds untapped potential: Economist

ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen believes there is immense potential for Fiji to expand its export education sector.

Sen believes that Fiji has untapped potential to become a more attractive destination for international students, thereby benefiting both the nation’s economy and its education system.

He says local nurses, teachers, and construction workers are moving to Australia and New Zealand right now.

Article continues after advertisement



ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen

Sen emphasizes that Fiji boasts a pool of high-quality graduates, and the nation should take proactive measures to attract more international students to study in Fiji as a pathway to living in the country.

He points out that Fiji is an attractive place to live, as evidenced by the increasing number of people who are coming to work and live in the region.

The international economist says these people want to live here, and they can fill the workforce gap left behind by people who have migrated.

“These students coming to Australia all do part time work, so that will help. So Fiji at the moment is already exporting education, right. We got students coming from the other Pacific countries that used to be studying, so they bring in about 15 million. And Fijian students studying abroad spend about 20 million. So there’s no net gain there at present. But we could do more because decent infrastructure, connectivity is there, the people are friendly. People would want to come and study here.”

Sen says Fiji could elevate its education exports by attracting well-regarded universities in Australia and New Zealand to set up campuses here in Fiji to not only cater for local students but also for growing foreign student enrollment.