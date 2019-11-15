Education Ministry believes more dialogue needed

The Education Ministry believes more dialogues and collaboration with relevant stakeholders is needed to curb various issues faced by students in schools and at home.

Head of National Education Service Delivery Timoci Bure says these are issues concerning child labor, abuse, negligence and exploitation that violate the law on the rights of a child.

Bure says they have been collaborating with the Social Welfare Ministry and the Fiji Police Force over the years examining reports received from schools across the country.

“During this meeting, data and information regarding cases of abuse are also presented and discussed in detail. Also with strategies and means by which we as stakeholders can address these issues.”

The Education Ministry is reviewing its Child Protection Policy to make it relevant so that it can curb the pressing issues faced by children in schools and society.