Construction of cyclone-affected schools to start next week

Construction on the five schools which were damaged during the height of the recent tropical cyclones in the North will start next week.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirms the Ministry of Economy has given them the green light to start the construction.

These schools include Lekutu Secondary, Maramarua District, Dreketi Primary, Bua District, and Dama District School.

“These are the students who are currently in the tents. We will be providing them with a semi-permanent structured building while we work to provide with the new building. We have identified 15 schools that will be rebuilt. We have secured funding for that but obviously, there is a process that needs to go through. The contractors have given me six to ten weeks to complete these buildings.”

Akbar made the statement while responding to the social media post of Opposition MP Salote Radrodro who questioned the temporary learning spaces and how long would it take to rebuild schools

Radrodro had posted that children and teachers need proper classrooms which is the key to creating a sustainable enabling learning environment and to get the best results from the students, teachers, and school as a whole.