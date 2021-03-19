Home

15 students expelled from boarding

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 29, 2021 4:13 pm
Education Minister Rosy Akbar

Fifteen students allegedly involved in two separate bullying incidents at a prominent school in Tailevu have been expelled from boarding.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed to FBC News that these students will now stay with their parents and travel to school as day scholars.

More than 12 senior students of this school are under investigation for allegedly assaulting other students.

In the first case, a senior student allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old, while in another case, 12 students allegedly assaulted a few junior students.

These incidents came to light earlier this month.

The Education Minister says the Ministry will be meeting with all the government boarding school heads in the Central and the Western division next week to look at this issue and on the way forward.

 

