Education great tool for Human Rights

EU Ambassador, Sujiro Seam with participants and guests at the launch of Social Citizenship Education program.

The Education system is one of the crucial settings for promoting human rights.

Social Citizenship Education (SCE) is based on indigenous pacific values and this program has been implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC).

This program adopts a contextualized, participatory, and country-driven approach.

SPC Deputy Director-General Science and Capability, Dr Paula Vivili says the program is an inclusive approach to help promote gender equality, prevent violence against women and girls.

“Equipping school students and young people with the skills to make good considerate decisions work collaboratively and peacefully and think creatively is necessary to ensure the sustainable future of our Pacific countries.”

Dr Vivili says while ideas of human rights and responsibilities, equity and social inclusion are universal, they need to be contextualized.