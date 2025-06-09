Education assistance eases back-to-school costs for parents

[File Photo]

The $200 education assistance for students has eased financial constraints for most parents in the country.

For some parents sending their kids into Year One, the assistance was an added income, with most parents already saving up for their little ones’ first day of school

FBC News spoke to parents, who were out in the city today to drop off their children on day one of this academic year.

Article continues after advertisement

Ruth Delai, who resides at Reservoir Road, said the assistance helped her finances to be able to afford essentials apart of stationaries

“It helped with, especially with, I think, the shoes and the bags, just the extra things. Yes, but otherwise, the books, they were quite reasonable.”

Speaking to FBC News, most parents confirmed that their back-to-school shopping had already begun even before Christmas, with the savings they kept as a family.

Among them was Lami resident Viniana Wailo, a mother of twins who are now in year one at Veiuto Primary School, who said the assistance added to their finances.

“Actually, before Christmas, I already bought their stuff, their books, already covered. Only their shoes and bags. Last-minute shopping yesterday.”

With the Ministry of Education fully disbursing the assistance and some still awaiting funds due to alleged errors in their applications, parents who did receive the support were grateful for the funds invested in their child’s education.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.