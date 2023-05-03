Editor highlights crucial role of journalists

The Fiji Times editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley.

Fiji’s media industry is today celebrating World Press Freedom Day and this morning, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley emphasized the importance of recognizing the role played by journalists in upholding a free and democratic society.

Wesley applauded the coalition government’s decision to remove the restrictive Media Act of 2010 and support efforts to safeguard the safety and freedom of the press.

In a world where the internet and social media have made information dissemination easier, Wesley stressed that journalists have an even more critical role to play in providing accurate and trustworthy news while separating fact from fiction.

He highlighted the many challenges faced by journalists in fulfilling this role, including censorship, government repression, and physical danger, which were evident during the reign of the MIDA Act.

Wesley asserted that media freedom is essential to ensuring that the public has access to unbiased and reliable information, which is crucial for making informed decisions and holding those in power accountable.

Today, the University of the South Pacific School of Arts, Communication and Education is holding a panel discussion on reporting Sustainable Development Goals.