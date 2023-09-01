EbayShop form of fraudulent scheme: RBF

[Source: Sera Vosa Debalevu / Facebook]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji is flagging the EbayShop Online Recruitment Scheme as fraudulent.

The RBF reiterates that EbayShop is neither licensed nor registered.

The Reserve Bank is advising the public to take strong precautions when engaging in schemes operated through unlicensed entities.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that fraudulent schemes come in various forms, with sophisticated means to lure people into ‘investing’ their hard-earned savings.

RBF states that all such schemes eventually collapse and should be avoided at all costs.