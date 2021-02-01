Easter a beacon of hope to Fijians in these trying times

Easter is about re-evaluating the importance of hope and care among Fijians during these times of uncertainty.

That is the message from the General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Iliesa Naivalu as we embark into the Easter weekend.

Rev Naivalu says the resurrection of Jesus Christ must be a beacon of hope to all Fijians who are facing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Tropical Cyclones.

He adds this is an opportune time for us to reflect on our past and strategize better for the future.

“You must also take heart that death is not our end. We will rise again. That’s the word of the resurrection. Resurrection is the day to day life that we are living. Jesus Christ resurrection is also Christian’s resurrection.”

The General Secretary highlighted that various programs have been put together by the Church during the Easter weekend, compared to last year when there were no services due to the lockdown.

Rev Naivalu is also urging Fijians during this special time to take up the opportunity to serve and help someone who is in need.

The significance of Easter applies to everyone in society and not just Christians alone.