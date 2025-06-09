Early warning systems key to disaster resilience, says SPREP

The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme has emphasized the critical need for robust early warning systems as a key pillar of disaster resilience management in the region.

Director Anthony Talouli highlighted the growing risk of environmental disasters, particularly oil spills triggered by extreme weather events.

He said that while oil is a refined and naturally derived product, its storage, transport, and remediation make it especially vulnerable in the face of natural disasters.

Article continues after advertisement

Talouli stated that many incidents can be avoided if early warnings are issued, providing time to relocate ships, secure facilities, and implement emergency plans.

“Avoidance of ships or facilities being vulnerable to natural disasters and early warning so that they can prepare, and so that they can either move to higher ground or build their adaptability towards those natural disasters is key. So early warning is key early warning for flooding, early warning for tropical cyclones. I think those are key tools that, you know, ships and facilities need.”

He also commended Fiji’s early warning system, stating that the country is doing a lot of good work to respond effectively.

Assistant Minister for Public Works, Naisa Tuinaceva, says they will continue working to strengthen systems that address issues affecting the ocean.

Tuinaceva added that protecting marine environments is vital not only for preserving biodiversity but also for supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.