Early detection key as heart screenings reach Kadavu

The Ministry of Health’s Echo Surgical Team, together with Sai Prema and Heart Heroes Fiji, conducted a three-day heart echo screening outreach last week at Daviqele, Kavala, and Vunisea health facilities.

The initiative targets cardiovascular diseases, Fiji’s leading cause of death, which claim lives prematurely and devastate families.

Non-communicable diseases like heart disease and stroke are driven by controllable factors, including unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption.

The outreach focuses on early detection and recognising warning signs, allowing the medical team to act quickly and save lives.

