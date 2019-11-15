Home

Duituturaga shocked by Ratu Naiqama’s rare comment

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 7, 2020 8:32 am

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s General Secretary Emele Duituturaga is unaware as to why Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is unhappy with the party.

FBC News contacted Duituturaga to gather the reason why Ratu Naiqama made a rare public statement following the party’s Management Board Meeting on Thursday.

The Cakaudrove high chief had said he was not happy with what transpired in the meeting and was only tagging along.

When the question was posed to Duituturaga, she said Ratu Naiqama did not raise in the meeting why he was not pleased with SODELPA.

Duituturaga also says she expects such comments from the senior members of SODELPA from time to time.

 

