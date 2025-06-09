Drug threats target Fiji, authorities strike back

Supplied: Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Police Force is reinforcing its collaboration with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service amid growing concerns over drugs entering the country’s borders.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga said both agencies face increasingly complex transnational crime challenges. The renewed partnership demonstrates a united front to protect Fiji’s borders, ports, and communities.

He added that the collaboration was highlighted during celebrations marking Customs’ International Day, where the Fiji Police Force reaffirmed its support for Customs under the theme of vigilance through commitment.

Lutunauga said Fiji’s islands make border security a challenge, and joint work with Customs is crucial to stop drugs entering Fiji and reaching Australia and New Zealand.

“We have our ports, we have our airports, and then we have the biggest challenge, which is our porous borders. But having seen the system that has been launched today, this is one of the tools we will be using to help protect and put a barricade around our 300 or so islands of Fiji.”

He added that a key border security effort is the Fiji Police Detector Dog Unit, supported by development partners, which uses sniffer dogs to detect drugs at ports and airports.

FRCS Chair Malakai Nayaga said Customs works closely with government, industry, regional neighbors, and the international community to manage borders effectively.

“These partnerships are not optional. They are essential in a world where risks are shared and solutions must be collective. I would like to acknowledge and thank the leaders of our partner agencies here today, both local and international, for your continued commitment and unwavering support to our joint cause,”.

Police say new systems and closer coordination with Customs are vital in fighting drug trafficking, highlighting a joint, round-the-clock effort to protect Fiji’s borders, communities, and regional security.

