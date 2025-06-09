Drug testing on roads to curb accidents

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

Authorities are stepping up action against drivers as drug use behind the wheel raises safety concerns for passengers.

The rising number of incidents has prompted calls for stricter enforcement on the roads.

The Land Transport Authority confirms new random drug testing regulations are being finalized.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the ministry was treating the issue urgently.

“So the ministry is definitely looking into that, and I’ve asked them to pursue that as a matter of urgency, given the current situation in general of drugs, but also the concerns regarding driving under the influence, not only of liquor, but also drugs.”

Ro Filipe states the crackdown is part of broader road safety reforms addressing reckless driving, speeding and substance abuse.

“And the other matter is, you know, it is, in terms of rising, increased number of accidents, that’s one of the issues that we are looking at, apart from, you know, the speeding, curbing of speeding, and the various measures we need to take into consideration to curb that.”

The Minister reiterates that protecting passengers is the top priority and drivers caught under the influence will face strict penalties to reduce accidents and improve road safety.

