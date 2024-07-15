Drug raid in Raiwaqa leads to arrest

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 30-year-old man was taken into police custody this morning following a drug raid in Raiwaqa, Suva.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the raid was conducted by the Southern Division task force.

ACP Driu says zip lock bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales, and smoking apparatuses were seized.

He stresses the sharing of information is welcomed as it is greatly assisting ongoing efforts of reducing the supply of drugs.

The police investigation continues.