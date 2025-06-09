Drug-linked assets seized in Lautoka

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has acted to seize assets tied to serious drug offences.

It secured a restraining order and a forfeiture order to strip criminals of their illicit gains.

The orders target assets suspected to be proceeds of crime in the case of State versus Alzaid Ali and Grace Katia Luivoliga, who are both facing ongoing drug-related charges before the Lautoka High Court.

The non-conviction-based civil forfeiture application, filed under sections 19C to 19E of the Proceeds of Crime Act, allows the ODPP to seize suspected criminal assets independently of a criminal conviction.

The Lautoka High Court approved the restraining and forfeiture orders for a white Honda Fit Shuttle, registration MH 673, a black Audi, registration MQ 975, $75,831 in Alzaid Ali’s Westpac account, $23,076.73 in Grace Katia Luivoliga’s Westpac account and $6,300 found with Ali at the time of arrest, currently held at Lautoka Police Station.

The ODPP said the action was part of its strategy to disrupt criminal networks by hitting them where it hurts most their finances.

