Drug awareness in Kadavu continues

Drug operation on Kadavu Island will continue, says Divisional Police Commander South SSP Pita Keni.

SSP Keni highlighted this while addressing members of the community, especially youth in Vacalea, Lavidi, Nacomoto, and nearby settlements.

He is part of the Community Policing Team conducting Road show around Kadavu which started last Tuesday.

The Juvenile Bureau, Community Policing, Drugs, Force Chaplin and the Police PR Band are part of the team in Kadavu going around conducting awareness.

He says the I Taukei Affairs Ministry is also part of the team who are going around visiting the people of Kadavu in their respective villages and also schools in the area.

He reminded villagers that their support is vital in combating drugs in Kadavu.