Drop in exodus of health staff

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services last year recorded a decrease in the number of health workers leaving the ministry, including nurses and doctors.

This was highlighted by the Health Minister, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, at the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting, considering the challenges faced by the health sector at certain health facilities around the province.

He says that unfortunately, based on the current status of the ministry, it cannot be compared to the offers and payments made by overseas countries or other hospitals.

The Minister says the only solutions are to improve working conditions, facilitate new equipment, upgrade the working facility, and improve the supply of medicines to nursing stations and hospitals.

“This is what the ministry has undertaken, and we have seen a change in the numbers of health workers leaving the ministry for better opportunities. So for that, it means that we are heading in the right direction, and your coalition government will continue to prioritize these areas by listening to the plea of our nurses.”

Dr. Lalabalavu has also reminded the district representatives that the health ministry will continue to look at upgrading the health infrastructure, including nursing stations, health centers, and hospitals within the Cakaudrove province.