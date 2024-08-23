Drivers urged to plan travel ahead of major sporting events

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

With major sporting events happening this week, drivers have been urged to plan their travel well ahead of time to avoid accidents.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says drivers need to be prudent with their time management to avoid rushing.

He says drivers are being booked daily for speeding and they fear that if people do not plan their time well, they will resort to speeding.

SSP Divuana says drivers who continue to disregard speed limits are selfish and inconsiderate of others.

The Director Traffic says everyone can assist by speaking out against bad road behavior.

He adds speeding also increases the severity of injuries in the event of an accident, as well as the trauma it causes to the families of the victims.