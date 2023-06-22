Drivers urged to be vigilant

The Ministry of Education is reminding all school bus drivers to exercise a duty of care when providing services to their young, and vulnerable passengers.

This comes as the Ministry is saddened by the unfortunate bus accident that occurred yesterday afternoon in Banaras, Lautoka.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education, Timoci Bure has commended the efforts of the bystanders at the scene to transport the injured students to the Lautoka Hospital for medical attention.

He adds that as of 11 a.m. today, a total of 21 students remain admitted at Lautoka Hospital, while one is admitted at CWM Hospital.

Out of the 86 involved, 64 students have been treated and discharged.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to know the cause of the accident.