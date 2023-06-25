Driver dies, police trying to retrieve body

[File Photo]

Police are still trying to retrieve the body of a driver believed to be the latest road fatality victim.

Police say the man in his 40s was driving a truck loaded with pine logs when he allegedly lost control down a slope at Koroboya, Vatukoula.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at around 03.00 pm.

A resident of a nearby settlement alerted the authorities after discovering the truck on its side.

The victim was trapped underneath the logs and was unresponsive, and attempts to get him out were unsuccessful due to the site of the accident.

Officers were at the scene all night, and efforts are continuing this morning to retrieve his body.

The investigation is continuing.