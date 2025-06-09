Drink driving battles faces setbacks

The Land Transport Authority is raising concern over the increasing number of drink driving incidents across the country.

Question had been sent to the Land Transport Authority and they says, the fight against drink-driving is being hindered by several factors, including cultural and social attitudes in some communities that continue to normalise the behaviour, making it difficult to enforce laws and promote safer driving habits.

The Authority says a balanced approach is needed combining strong enforcement with community education, behavioural change initiatives, and safer transport options.

Article continues after advertisement

To address the issue, LTA is rolling out a series of road safety programs.

These include defensive driving trainings, media campaigns across television, radio and digital platforms, and community outreach efforts aimed at reinforcing safe driving practices.

The Authority says it remains committed to reducing road fatalities and injuries by tackling drink driving through education, enforcement, and public engagement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.