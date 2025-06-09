Dr. Raju ousted in vote of no confidence

Dr. Ram Raju

Members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce & Industry have voted Lawrence Kumar as their new president.

Close to 100 members participated in a vote of no confidence last night, which ultimately led to Dr. Ram Raju being replaced.

Dr. Raju has been at the helm for 17 consecutive years.

Other appointments made include Kishore Kumar and Vijendra Pillay as vice presidents.

Shalendra Prasad has been appointed as secretary, while Vinay Sharma has been appointed as treasurer.

The board members of NCCI are Ashfaaq Khan, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Shariff, Mohammed Aiyaz Munif, David Jamieson, Rina Kumar, Anita Narayan, Sudhish Patel, Sumeet Prasad, Akesa Lovodua, and Jerry Gounder.

