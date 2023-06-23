DPP lawyers reminded to uphold human rights

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu, highlighted the significant role played by his department in observing and upholding human rights.

He was speaking at the two-day ODPP Annual Conference, titled “Navigating a Balance between Human Rights and Criminal Law,” which aims to address the challenges faced by legal professionals in striking a delicate equilibrium between constitutional rights and practical realities.

During his opening address, Toganivalu acknowledged that most lawyers are well-versed in the Bill of Rights enshrined within the Constitution.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he also acknowledged the difficulties encountered in translating those rights into real-world situations.

Toganivalu says navigating the intersection between human rights and criminal law requires careful consideration, and the conference serves as an opportunity for legal professionals to improve their understanding and exchange ideas on these crucial topics.