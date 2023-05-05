DPP decides no charges

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, David Toganivalu has decided that no charges will be laid in four high profile cases.

This includes the complaint against Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Minister for Rural and Maritime Sakiasi Ditoka on allegations of urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism.

Toganivalu says no charges will be laid against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for alleged offense of urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism.

There will also be no charges against Methodist Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai and Waisale Tikowale for allegedly urging political violence and inciting communal antagonism and Mosese Bulitavu for allegedly causing harm through electronic communication.

Toganivalu says the police files were sent to the DPP for an assessment of the evidence and a decision on whether any charges should be laid following the complaints.

The Acting DPP says that after a review of the police docket and the evidence, it is their opinion that there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges against the suspects in their respective matters, therefore, the docket has been returned.