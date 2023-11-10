Diwali is a time to reflect: Tabuya

Diwali is a time to reflect on the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

These were the sentiments of Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya during a Diwali lunch hosted by the National Federation Party in Tamavua yesterday.

Tabuya says as people exchange sweets and share laughter, she hopes that the bonds of unity and harmony strengthen, fostering a sense of community that transcends boundaries.

She acknowledged Acting Prime Minister and NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad for the invite and notes that the important lesson Diwali teaches is of the importance of compassion and generosity.

Tabuya adds is reminds us that our action can be a beacon of hope for others.

Also in attendance at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu and party officials.