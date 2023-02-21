Disciplinary action expected over missing exhibits

Juki Fong Chew

The Acting Police Commissioner says there is high expectation on police to uphold the law, and any breach will be dealt with like any other report lodged against any citizen.

Juki Fong Chew made this comment following allegations of cash that went missing from the Nadi Police Station.

The cash was seized during a drug raid earlier this month.

The Police Commissioner says they understand that incidents such as this, erode public confidence and trust in policing.

He has assured that necessary disciplinary actions will be taken against the officer or officers responsible.

Chew adds that internal disciplinary measures are being strengthened to ensure the safe custody of exhibits, where post holders are held accountable for incidents that are supposed to be under their watch.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci had earlier confirmed that a team of officers from the CID headquarters were sent to the Western Division a few weeks ago to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged missing exhibits.

It is understood that $19,000 in cash is missing.