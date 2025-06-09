Disaster response training kicks off

Over 30 participants have begun intensive training in Labasa to sharpen disaster response through emergency operations centres.

The program brings together first responders, community workers and divisional and district officials.

Participants will learn EOC structures, activation protocols, radio communications, initial damage assessments, situation reporting, and incident action planning.

Article continues after advertisement

The training will culminate in a simulation exercise to test their readiness in realistic disaster scenarios.

Opening the session, NDRMO Manager Emergency, Planning and Coordination Litiana Bainimarama said the Northern Division faces growing risks from floods and heavy rains as climate change worsens.

She added that this training strengthens responders’ ability to save lives and protect livelihoods.

Bainimarama urged participants to collaborate fully to ensure faster, more coordinated relief for communities in crisis.

She acknowledged Australia’s DFAT for funding support, underlining the importance of international partnerships in building resilience.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.