Disaster readiness is paramount now: Seruiratu

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

Relevant stakeholders based out at the Nasau Government Station in Koro have been reminded to continue conducting disaster readiness awareness in every village on the island.

Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu says Koro was badly hit by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 and he doesn’t want a repeat of such horror and nightmare should there be another cyclone in Fiji any time from this month until next April.

The Minister visited the island earlier this week and have thorough discussions with government stakeholders and relevant non-government organizations that are at the forefront of disaster awareness in communities in Koro.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu is reminding Fijians to remain alert and adhere to advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Office and NDMO during this cyclone season.

“I think the key message for all stakeholders that are here – let’s prepare well. The forecast has been out, but fingers crossed, let us do the necessary preparations that we can do. I hope the officials can take this message down to the communities and ensure that we prepare accordingly.”

The weather office earlier confirmed that two to three cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

From that forecast, one to two severe tropical cyclones are likely to affect Fiji during this cyclone season, and Fijians are urged to stay abreast with daily weather updates.