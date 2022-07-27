DHL records growth in shipments

Managing Director of DHL Express New Zealand and Pacific Islands Mark Foy.

The world’s leading international express service provider, DHL Express, has recorded a year-on-year 33 percent growth in shipments.

This is largely contributed by e-commerce growth during the COVID-19 pandemic on the pace of digitization and the purchasing behaviour of consumers.

Managing Director of DHL Express New Zealand and Pacific Islands Mark Foy says the e-commerce growth trajectory together with the effects of the global supply chain challenges have driven the customers to DHL Express facilitating global trade to major trade lanes including Australia, New Zealand and USA.

“As lockdowns forced consumers online, businesses adapted their models and enhanced their digital presence to keep up with the demand. This 33% surge in volume that DHL Express Fiji has experienced further highlights the growth in online shopping and demand for cross-border shipping, making it critical that logistics providers remain agile to continuously adapt and respond to consumer needs.”

Foy says DHL Express Fiji has a strong investment in offering competitive Business Process Outsourcing services to markets such as Australia and New Zealand.

In 2021, DHL Express Fiji was certified as a Great Place to work for the first time and was re-certified in 2022 with the trust score increasing to 97 percent, meaning that employees have high trust in the people they work for, pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with.