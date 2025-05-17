Devi’s homeownership dream begins

The wait is finally over for Reshna Devi, who has called the Public Rental Board flats in Narere home for 35 years and is now on the path to homeownership through the government’s rent-to-own initiative.

She is among 46 others who received offer letters from PRB yesterday to own a lot at the property.

Despite relying solely on her pension and paying minimal rent of $10, Devi says she’s ready to commit to owning the place she’s long called home.

She believes that years of honesty and perseverance are finally paying off.

“I was paying only $10 a month. We were paying rent, and I always cleared all my rent and everything they asked from us, and I never failed on that.”

Even without seeing the full offer, Devi says she is determined to commit.

“I haven’t seen what’s in the offer letter, but in my heart it says I will do it.”

Reporter: You will open your offer letter at home ?

Devi: You want me to open it? …laugh…”

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the lots are being provided at a price below market value, and similar initiatives could soon roll out in other PRB estates.

Backed by the National Housing Policy, the rent-to-own initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to helping Fijians access formal housing.

