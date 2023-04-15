Deputy PM to comment when he returns

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad will give a statement on the controversial matter regarding the $360,000 budget for the National Economic Summit when he returns from the United States.

Prasad has come under fire after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated that no budget has been approved for the event and that he will talk with the Minister about government spending.

The Opposition had also raised concerns regarding venue hiring and Prasad’s budgeting for Kalavata.

The Minister for Finance says he will make a response upon his return.

He is also expected to meet with the Prime Minister.

Rabuka had said that kalavata is never a policy, and even at this stage, attendees can be told to accommodate their own meals.

The Prime Minister is acting Finance Minister for the time being.

