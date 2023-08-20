Cyber threats a concern for individuals and critical infrastructure

The potential impact of cyber threats on individuals, critical infrastructure, and the nation is a looming concern.

This has been highlighted by Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Mason Smith while opening the five-day training workshop on “National Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security” at the USP Japan Pacific ITC Center in Suva today.

Smith highlighted that all are at risk from sophisticated attacks owing to their reliance on available tools and technology.

He says the more we embrace digitalization, the more pressing it becomes to ensure the security of cyberspace is maintained.

Smith says adequate cyber security capabilities and preparedness are needed for the prosperity of our fragile digital economy.

He also states that the security and stability of Fiji’s cyberspace depend on the whole government’s approach to preventing and responding to cyber incidents and to properly investigating and effectively prosecuting these crimes.

Close to 70 participants from the public and private sectors are attending the technical training workshop.

This is to develop and consult further on the draft of the Critical Infrastructure National Cyber Incident Response and Recovery Framework 2023.

The workshop also aims to improve awareness, create avenues of communication, and identify focal points for responding to cyber threats and attacks on Fiji’s critical infrastructure.

The Permanent Secretary is urging participants to seize every opportunity to learn and grasp whatever skills and capacities they acquire through this training.