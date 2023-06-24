CWM Hospital cleanup a success

Cleanup Campaign at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital today.

Close to 800 people turned up for the second major Cleanup Campaign at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital today.

They are from 25 different groups that registered to be part of the campaign.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu and Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong were also seen taking charge.

Dr. Lalabalavu thanked those who joined the campaign.

He says CWMH holds a lot of significance for many, and it is encouraging to see Fijians supporting the move to keep the facility clean.

The CWM Hospital clean-up campaign was organised by the CWM Board of Visitors.