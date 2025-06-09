Culture now seen as key driver of development

For years, Pacific culture was cast aside as a barrier to progress.

But regional leaders say it is now being recognised as the very foundation for sustainable development and climate resilience.

The Na Vuku ni Vanua Conference, underway in Nadi, is the first of its kind, bringing together traditional leaders, government officials, academics, NGOs, and development partners under one roof.

Pacific Community (SPC) Team Leader for Culture for Development, Frances Vakauta states the gathering is about shifting mindsets and harnessing culture as a tool for solutions.

“This conference is about harnessing culture for development. For the first time, we have elders, policymakers, academics, and donors all in the same room asking the same question, how do we work better together?”

Vakauta said one key outcome would be creating a network of cultural practitioners, from researchers to grassroots elders, ensuring that traditional knowledge holders have a seat at the decision-making table.

She adds that a policy white paper is also being developed to help embed culture into climate adaptation and relocation strategies.

Another initiative is to draft ethical guidelines for engaging with Indigenous and cultural communities, starting in Fiji before expanding across the region.

The World Bank is also backing the initiative with Senior Social Development Specialist, Dr Abidah Setyowati highlighting that elevating Indigenous voices is critical for resilience and food security.

“This is about elevating the voices of Indigenous peoples – their knowledge, their leadership , to ensure climate adaptation and development policies truly reflect Pacific realities.”

Organisers say the conference signals a turning point, placing culture at the centre of Pacific solutions rather than at the margins.

KELERA

