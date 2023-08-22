CSOs call on Rabuka to hold consultations

[File Photo]

The Pacific Collective on Nuclear Issues, representing various civil society organizations across the Pacific region, has issued a resounding call to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for more extensive consultation on the decision to allow Japan to dispose of treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-affected Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

This contentious move has sparked concerns regarding the potential environmental impacts and the necessity for comprehensive regional dialogue.

Prime Minister Rabuka has recently reaffirmed his endorsement of the findings presented by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), asserting that the decision is within his prerogative as the leader of Fiji.

However, the Pacific Collective on Nuclear Issues rep Joey Tau, emphasizes the need to prioritize treaties such as the Rarotonga Agreement, which safeguard the integrity of the Pacific Ocean.

Tau says the importance of reminding Prime Minister Rabuka about Fiji’s role in regional leadership concerning ocean issues and the relevance of the Rarotonga Treaty in addressing nuclear legacy matters.

“The Pacific Island Forum Secretary highlighted a number of issues, the issue of inconsistency by TEPCO and Japan, the issue of consultants to consult with the Pacific wider. These are issues that have not been fought coming from Japan and TEPCO and for EIA as an international agency that has released the scientific stance on the issue, I think for us in the first place that the Pacific Island leader’s forum came up with an expert panel.”

He argues that decisions of this magnitude must involve thorough consultation due to their potential far-reaching consequences on future generations and the delicate ocean ecosystem.

Pacific Ocean Commissioner Dr Filimon Manoni acknowledges the gravity of the situation, stating that a closer examination is imperative.

“But as you know, all of our positions are driven by leaders, and I will take my guidance from what the leaders say and then move forward to help the region along those lines.”

Dr Manoni highlights the presence of various statements and decisions on this issue, signalling the need for careful consideration in moving forward with the disposal plan.

When asked about his stance on the matter, UNSG’s Special Envoy for the Ocean, Peter Thomson, indicated that he could not express personal views as the IAEA is currently handling the matter.

The controversy surrounding Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean has ignited concerns, not only within Fiji but across the Pacific region.