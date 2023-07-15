Youth arrested for alleged illicit drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A youth found loitering and acting in a suspicious manner at a shopping complex in Lami this morning has been taken into custody.

Police say a search conducted on the youth led to the discovery of bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The dried leaves were sent for analysis.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was also taken into custody following a raid along Cunningham Old Road after several bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found on him.

Police have stressed that as they heighten their operation, members of the public can expect snap checkpoints, increased visibility with foot and mobile patrols, random checks, and clearance of towns and cities of people found loitering.

Police are also working with stakeholders to address the issue of young children loitering and street dwellers.