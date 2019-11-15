Police search for five men

Police are looking for five men who allegedly entered a flat of a Chinese national by force at Friendship Plaza in Suva yesterday.

Police say the five men allegedly tied up a 55-year-old Chinese man who is a Hangar specialist before they ran away with some items.

It’s believed that the alleged robbers ran away with items worth more than $1000 including Chinese wine and $7000 cash which they stole from a safe.

A Police investigation continues.