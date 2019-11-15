Home

Police search for five men

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 27, 2020 10:23 am

Police are looking for five men who allegedly entered a flat of a Chinese national by force at Friendship Plaza in Suva yesterday.

Police say the five men allegedly tied up a 55-year-old Chinese man who is a Hangar specialist before they ran away with some items.

It’s believed that the alleged robbers ran away with items worth more than $1000 including Chinese wine and $7000 cash which they stole from a safe.

Article continues after advertisement

A Police investigation continues.

