Police investigate social media posts in alleged murder case

Investigators are looking into the social media posts made by a doctor and a social media influencer who was found dead in what is being treated as an alleged murder.

The victim was discovered motionless at his home by a coworker, who reported him missing after he failed to show up for work and did not respond to repeated calls.

According to police, the coworker also stated that victim’s vehicle was missing.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities have since identified the victim’s vehicle following information gathered during the early phases of the investigation.

Police investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.