Man arrested for viber scam posing as Police Commissioner

A 34-year-old man who allegedly circulated Viber messages asking for money while purporting to be the Commissioner of Police has been taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested in Wainibuku and taken into custody at the Nakasi Police Station.

Investigators are urging that anyone who may have received a Viber message from either 8373541 or 8369719 from a person claiming to be the Commissioner of Police, using the name Rusiate Tudravu, to call the investigating team on 9905 226.

Police investigations into the issue are continuing.

