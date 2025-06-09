Lautoka father charged with murder of child

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly causing the death of his three-year-old child at their home in Lomolomo, Lautoka.

Police say the initial report lodged at the Lautoka Police Station stated that the child had sustained serious injuries from a fall.

However, following further investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department, it was established that the injuries were allegedly inflicted by the accused.

The man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Monday, 29th September 2025.

The accused has been remanded in custody, and the matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The case will be called again on 13th October 2025.

