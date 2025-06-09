Domestic dispute ends in death

[file photo]

A police officer has been posted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital to guard a man alleged to have caused the death of his partner in Nakasi.

Nakasi Police state the circumstances surrounding how the suspect sustained injuries are still under investigation.

A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death. Police discovered the woman motionless inside her bedroom yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Further enquiries revealed the suspect had been admitted to hospital with injuries allegedly sustained during the domestic dispute.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.