Crime rates decline in Capital City

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has assured the public that strategic changes implemented by the Force last month have resulted in a notable decrease in reported crimes in Suva.

He says that the repositioning of operations has proven effective, with a reduction of six theft cases recorded out of the initial 17 reported in May.

Addressing concerns raised by the community, Chew emphasized the Force’s understanding and respect for those who choose not to come forward to lodge reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Chew states that police have continued to adapt and refine their strategies to tackle crime more effectively.

He adds that they are engaging with stakeholders and addressing issues related to street dwellers, loiterers, beggars, and street kids remain a priority for the police force.

To enhance their capabilities, Chew says they are actively collaborating with the community and business partners, leveraging technology such as CCTV cameras to bolster their efforts.

To target petty and opportunistic crimes, police have set up tents around Suva, increasing their visibility through both mobile and foot patrols.

This increased presence, Chew says aims to deter criminal activities and foster a sense of safety among residents.

Reiterating their commitment to maintaining law and order, the Acting COMPOL affirmed the police force’s dedication to keeping everyone safe.