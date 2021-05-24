Home

Crime

Businessman fined for breaching curfew regulations

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 12:11 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

A businessman was issued a Public Health Infringement Notice for failing to comply with closure of business during curfew hours.

It is alleged that he was operating a shop in Tuirara, Makoi during curfew hours.

He has been fined for breaching curfew regulations.

Over the last 48-hour period, 209 PHINs were issued of which 105 were of failing to wear a mask in public.

The Southern Division recorded 93 bookings, six in the East, four in the Central Division and two in the West.

47 bookings were recorded for social gathering recorded with the Southern Division recording 40 reports, four in the North and three in the East.

Breach of curfew accounted for 36 bookings with 28 reports in the Southern Division, six in the West and the North and Eastern Divisions record one case each.

Failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle recorded 18 reports with 15 from Southern Division and three in the Western Division.

Two Public Service Drivers were fined in the Western Division for failing to adhere to the 50 percent passenger capacity regulation.

