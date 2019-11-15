12 men on drug charges released on bail

Twelve men including the Captain of a local inter-island shipping company appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon facing drug-related charges.

69-year-old vessel captain, Akuila Cama, 47-year-old chief engineer Sailosi Bure, chief mate Samuela Kelepi, 36-year-old engineer Inoke Matavesi, Sekaia Sokomuri, 26-year-old Rafaele Nakavulevu , Garville Qeranatabua, Marika Baro, Ned Murray, Alifereti Senikuraciri , Jofiliti Baleinayau and Joji Vuniwai are charged with illegal transportation of illicit drugs and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.



69-year-old vessel captain, Akuila Cama

It is alleged that on 9th February at Narain Jetty in Suva, the captain and crew unlawfully transported 1.8 kilograms of marijuana on board the vessel Liahona 2 from Kadavu to Suva.

Article continues after advertisement



47-year-old chief engineer Sailosi Bure

A raid was conducted by an operations team from the Totogo Police Station on Sunday, which resulted in the seizure of several packages of dried leaves that later tested positive for marijuana.



Chief Mate Samuela Kelepi

Their value is estimated at more than $50,000.

The vessel had returned from a trip to Kadavu when the information was received of the group’s alleged involvement in the transportation of the illicit substances.



Sekaia Sokomuri



Joji Vuniwai

The 12 have been released on $300 bail with strict conditions and told not to re-offend.

They have been ordered to report to Totogo Police station on first Monday of every month and to surrender their passports.



Garville Qeranatabua

The Magistrates stressed that the tariff for such an offence is between 3 to 7 years.

The matter has been adjourned to April 2nd.